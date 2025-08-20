Fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing - Kremlin disinformation – CPD

Kremlin propaganda resources are spreading fake information about allegedly 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing.

In fact, as of January 2025, the entire army of Ukraine numbered 880,000 people, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Propaganda resources controlled by the Kremlin are spreading claims that Russian hackers allegedly hacked the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obtained information about "1.7 million killed and missing Ukrainian military personnel" during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. - the post reads.

In fact, this is an absolutely absurd fake - emphasizes the CCD.

Why - because Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people during its years of independence.

As of January 2025, according to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the strength of the Ukrainian army was 880,000 people - writes the CCD.

The President of Ukraine also reported that the losses of Russian servicemen are three times higher than the losses of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the General Staff, as of August 20, 2025, Russians have "lost 1,072,700 people killed and wounded" since February 24, 2022, which negates the fabricated figures of Russian propagandists regarding Ukraine's losses.

The purpose of this fake is to demoralize Ukrainians, convince the world of the "exhaustion and ineffectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and weaken its international support - added the CNS.

