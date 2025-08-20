Fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing - Kremlin disinformation – CPD

$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 13844 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14699 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 27770 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 105477 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 42027 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 41628 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 40816 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 168018 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 142479 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 124970 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 9250 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 10986 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 29891 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 21286 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 19131 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 8144 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 13836 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 27761 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 105453 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 168003 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 4102 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 3244 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 5540 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 19620 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 30459 views
Fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing - Kremlin disinformation – CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes the fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed. As of January 2025, Ukraine's army numbered 880,000 people, and Russian losses significantly exceed Ukrainian ones.

Fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing - Kremlin disinformation – CPD

Kremlin propaganda resources are spreading fake information about allegedly 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing.

In fact, as of January 2025, the entire army of Ukraine numbered 880,000 people, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Propaganda resources controlled by the Kremlin are spreading claims that Russian hackers allegedly hacked the database of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and obtained information about "1.7 million killed and missing Ukrainian military personnel" during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

- the post reads.

In fact, this is an absolutely absurd fake

- emphasizes the CCD.

Why - because Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people during its years of independence. 

As of January 2025, according to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the strength of the Ukrainian army was 880,000 people

- writes the CCD. 

The President of Ukraine also reported that the losses of Russian servicemen are three times higher than the losses of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the General Staff, as of August 20, 2025, Russians have "lost 1,072,700 people killed and wounded" since February 24, 2022, which negates the fabricated figures of Russian propagandists regarding Ukraine's losses.

The purpose of this fake is to demoralize Ukrainians, convince the world of the "exhaustion and ineffectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and weaken its international support

- added the CNS.

The Kremlin brings foreigners to the occupied territories of Ukraine to displace local residents - Resistance17.08.25, 12:15 • 15940 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine