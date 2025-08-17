Under the guise of "attracting qualified personnel," Russia is massively relocating workers from Central Asia and the Far East to the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, Ukrainians are forcibly mobilized into the Russian army, which effectively changes the ethnic composition of the region and is part of the policy of destroying Ukrainian identity, reports the Center for National Resistance, as conveyed by UNN.

Under the guise of "attracting qualified personnel," the occupiers are launching programs for the mass import of workers from Central Asia and the Far East. In the so-called "LPR," an interdepartmental commission has already been created, which has determined the need for such personnel for 2026. - the post states.

In fact, as the CNS points out, this is a deliberate change in the ethnic composition of the region: "Ukrainians are mobilized into the Russian army, and foreigners are brought in to replace them."

This is part of the Kremlin's policy of destroying Ukrainian identity and imposing a foreign culture and language. - the Center adds.

