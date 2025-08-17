$41.450.00
Exclusive
August 16, 12:47 PM
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 94661 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 62693 views
August 16, 09:52 AM
August 16, 09:52 AM • 64908 views
August 16, 08:59 AM
August 16, 08:59 AM • 58745 views
August 16, 07:28 AM
August 16, 07:28 AM • 50776 views
August 15, 11:06 PM
August 15, 11:06 PM • 246145 views
August 15, 08:15 PM
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213420 views
August 15, 08:08 PM
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167951 views
August 15, 07:11 PM
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Construction

The Kremlin brings foreigners to the occupied territories of Ukraine to displace local residents - Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Under the guise of attracting personnel, Russia is massively relocating workers from Asia to the occupied territories. This changes the ethnic composition of the region and is part of the policy of destroying Ukrainian identity.

The Kremlin brings foreigners to the occupied territories of Ukraine to displace local residents - Resistance

Under the guise of "attracting qualified personnel," Russia is massively relocating workers from Central Asia and the Far East to the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, Ukrainians are forcibly mobilized into the Russian army, which effectively changes the ethnic composition of the region and is part of the policy of destroying Ukrainian identity, reports the Center for National Resistance, as conveyed by UNN.

Under the guise of "attracting qualified personnel," the occupiers are launching programs for the mass import of workers from Central Asia and the Far East. In the so-called "LPR," an interdepartmental commission has already been created, which has determined the need for such personnel for 2026.

- the post states.

In fact, as the CNS points out, this is a deliberate change in the ethnic composition of the region: "Ukrainians are mobilized into the Russian army, and foreigners are brought in to replace them."

This is part of the Kremlin's policy of destroying Ukrainian identity and imposing a foreign culture and language.

- the Center adds.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, teachers received guidelines on "identifying criminals" among children - CNS17.08.25, 08:45 • 2226 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPolitics