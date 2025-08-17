The Kremlin's "Ministry of Education" has sent "recommendations" to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) on how to properly monitor the behavior of children considered "migrants" – that is, those who do not have a Russian passport. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that similar instructions have also appeared in Russian regions – Bashkortostan, Sverdlovsk, and Smolensk regions.

In fact, the occupiers are implementing a system of denunciations in schools, turning educators into an instrument of police control. This is a direct violation of children's rights and proof that Russian "education" in the TOT is merely a facade for ideological influence, discrimination, and repression. - the report says.

The CNR urges residents of the TOT to document facts of pressure and remember that after de-occupation, all those involved in such "methods" will be held accountable.

Recall

The Russian authorities plan to thoroughly check all "new citizens" for full devotion to the culture, laws, and traditions of the Russian Federation. The Human Rights Council under the Russian dictator believes that "100% proven loyalty" should be the basis for retaining a passport.

