$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 40186 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 78040 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 54116 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 56843 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 52740 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 48983 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 244776 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212800 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167518 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154816 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.2m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for RussiaAugust 16, 08:59 PM • 8142 views
"Stab in the back": Ukrainian officials and experts commented for FT on the results of Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 16, 09:28 PM • 3954 views
In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNSAugust 16, 11:46 PM • 4626 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideo02:15 AM • 17449 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW02:47 AM • 10428 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 341122 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 295172 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 299177 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 306406 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 385006 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Aleksandar Vučić
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 42705 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 36956 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 106648 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 174346 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 251558 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Train
Cruise missile
Football

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, teachers received guidelines on "identifying criminals" among children - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation sent recommendations to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine regarding the supervision of children without a Russian passport. This introduces a system of denunciations in schools, turning educators into an instrument of police control.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, teachers received guidelines on "identifying criminals" among children - CNS

The Kremlin's "Ministry of Education" has sent "recommendations" to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) on how to properly monitor the behavior of children considered "migrants" – that is, those who do not have a Russian passport. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that similar instructions have also appeared in Russian regions – Bashkortostan, Sverdlovsk, and Smolensk regions.

In fact, the occupiers are implementing a system of denunciations in schools, turning educators into an instrument of police control. This is a direct violation of children's rights and proof that Russian "education" in the TOT is merely a facade for ideological influence, discrimination, and repression.

- the report says.

The CNR urges residents of the TOT to document facts of pressure and remember that after de-occupation, all those involved in such "methods" will be held accountable.

Recall

The Russian authorities plan to thoroughly check all "new citizens" for full devotion to the culture, laws, and traditions of the Russian Federation. The Human Rights Council under the Russian dictator believes that "100% proven loyalty" should be the basis for retaining a passport.

Occupiers take teachers from temporarily occupied territories to Russia for ideological briefings10.08.25, 06:02 • 4095 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Education
Child
Ukraine