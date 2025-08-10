$41.460.00
August 9, 02:11 PM • 28748 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 93357 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 82306 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 257580 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 145145 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 317158 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 292730 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106260 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 148888 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79118 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Occupiers take teachers from temporarily occupied territories to Russia for ideological briefings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Mariupol teachers were sent to St. Petersburg for briefings on raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world." This is part of the Kremlin's systemic program to turn Ukrainian schools into propaganda centers.

Occupiers take teachers from temporarily occupied territories to Russia for ideological briefings

Under the guise of "preventive rest," teachers from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are taken to Russia for brainwashing. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mariupol teachers were sent to St. Petersburg, where during "excursions" they were instructed on the "correct" upbringing of children in the spirit of the "Russian world."

This is part of the Kremlin's systemic program - to turn Ukrainian schools into centers of propaganda

- the report says.

The CNS calls on educators not to become a tool of the occupiers - to avoid participating in Kremlin events and to record facts of ideological pressure.

Recall

According to the CNS, Russian occupiers are bringing touring teachers from Lipetsk to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They are seconded under a one-year contract to work in schools in the TOT - with the sole purpose: to brainwash children and instill Kremlin narratives.

CNS: Russian occupiers do not pay salaries to kindergarten teachers in the temporarily occupied territories08.08.25, 04:27 • 3219 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
Mariupol