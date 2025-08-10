Under the guise of "preventive rest," teachers from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are taken to Russia for brainwashing. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mariupol teachers were sent to St. Petersburg, where during "excursions" they were instructed on the "correct" upbringing of children in the spirit of the "Russian world."

This is part of the Kremlin's systemic program - to turn Ukrainian schools into centers of propaganda - the report says.

The CNS calls on educators not to become a tool of the occupiers - to avoid participating in Kremlin events and to record facts of ideological pressure.

Recall

According to the CNS, Russian occupiers are bringing touring teachers from Lipetsk to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They are seconded under a one-year contract to work in schools in the TOT - with the sole purpose: to brainwash children and instill Kremlin narratives.

CNS: Russian occupiers do not pay salaries to kindergarten teachers in the temporarily occupied territories