The Center of National Resistance (CNR) records a systemic crisis with payments in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that even educators remain without salaries in the TOT. For example, in Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, employees of the "Romashka" kindergarten worked for almost a year without pay.

From October 2024 to July 2025, four employees of the "DPR-LPR" institution were not paid their salaries. The debt is almost 1 million rubles - noted the CNR.

They indicate that the Russian occupiers hide behind loud words about "care" and "restoration," but behind this lies indifference, corruption, and mismanagement.

"Educators who work with children are forced to survive - without salaries, support, and respect," the CNR states.

Recall

According to the CNR, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, miners were again left without salaries. The so-called "Donetsk Coal" trading house, which leases the mines, has not paid people money for several months.

