CNS: Russian occupiers do not pay salaries to kindergarten teachers in the temporarily occupied territories

Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
August 7, 03:56 PM
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
August 7, 02:11 PM
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
August 7, 12:15 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
August 7, 11:55 AM
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 09:40 AM
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM
August 7, 09:15 AM • 145588 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
August 7, 08:14 AM
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47495 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46302 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Trump sets condition for meeting with Putin: agreement to meet with Zelenskyy - media
August 7, 04:14 PM
Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detained
August 7, 04:29 PM
Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF head
August 7, 04:40 PM
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament
August 7, 04:51 PM
Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: bail posted for Hayday and the commander of the National Guard unit
August 7, 06:21 PM
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
August 7, 03:56 PM
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?
August 7, 01:59 PM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
August 7, 12:43 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
August 7, 12:15 PM
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
August 7, 11:55 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
August 7, 11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
August 6, 10:39 AM
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
August 6, 07:07 AM
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
August 6, 05:58 AM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
August 4, 03:58 PM
CNS: Russian occupiers do not pay salaries to kindergarten teachers in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The Center of National Resistance records a systemic crisis with payments in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Employees of the Romashka kindergarten in Svatove have not received their salaries for almost a year.

CNS: Russian occupiers do not pay salaries to kindergarten teachers in the temporarily occupied territories

The Center of National Resistance (CNR) records a systemic crisis with payments in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that even educators remain without salaries in the TOT. For example, in Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, employees of the "Romashka" kindergarten worked for almost a year without pay.

From October 2024 to July 2025, four employees of the "DPR-LPR" institution were not paid their salaries. The debt is almost 1 million rubles

- noted the CNR.

They indicate that the Russian occupiers hide behind loud words about "care" and "restoration," but behind this lies indifference, corruption, and mismanagement.

"Educators who work with children are forced to survive - without salaries, support, and respect," the CNR states.

Recall

According to the CNR, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, miners were again left without salaries. The so-called "Donetsk Coal" trading house, which leases the mines, has not paid people money for several months.

Water supply collapse in occupied Donetsk: invaders "solve" water shortage with water trucks and call for evacuation
29.07.25, 12:32

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyFinance
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine