The government has planned almost 60 scholarships for talented youth and educators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved 39 scholarships for winners of the international competition. Also, 17 two-year scholarships for outstanding educators are provided.

The government has planned almost 60 scholarships for talented youth and educators

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the government's decision regarding scholarships for talented youth and educators. For schoolchildren and students who won international competitions, a total of about UAH 1 million per year is provided. The amounts approved by the Cabinet of Ministers for talented educators are also reported.

UNN reports with reference to the TG page of the head of the Ukrainian government.

Details

Scholarships for talented youth and educators.

39 scholarships were provided for schoolchildren and students who won the Taras Shevchenko International Language and Literature Competition. In total - about UAH 1 million per year.

Scholarship amounts:

  • for schoolchildren - UAH 1420/month;
    • for students of professional pre-higher education institutions - UAH 2870/month;
      • for students of higher education institutions and scientific institutions - UAH 3800/month.

        Also, 17 two-year scholarships for outstanding educators were approved.

        Recall

        The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of apartments and the completion of shelters in the Kyiv region. This will allow restoring 988 apartments and providing education for more than 1200 children in 4 schools.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

