Ukrainians will receive free medicines for autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the list of free medicines and medical devices. The list includes drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases, as well as medical devices for scoliosis correction.
Without additional financial costs, Ukrainians will receive treatment for a number of diseases, as well as necessary medical devices. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine.
Details
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a number of important decisions in several areas, including medicine.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the expansion of the list of free medicines and medical devices purchased by the state.
In the new list:
- medicines for autoimmune diseases of the nervous system and neuromuscular diseases;
- medical devices for the correction of complex scoliotic spinal deformities.
The decision will allow thousands of Ukrainians to receive modern and high-quality treatment without additional financial costs for them and their families.
