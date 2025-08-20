Ukrainians will receive free medicines for autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases

Without additional financial costs, Ukrainians will receive treatment for a number of diseases, as well as necessary medical devices. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a number of important decisions in several areas, including medicine.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the expansion of the list of free medicines and medical devices purchased by the state.

In the new list:

The decision will allow thousands of Ukrainians to receive modern and high-quality treatment without additional financial costs for them and their families.