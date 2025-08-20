$41.360.10
Ukrainians will receive free medicines for autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the list of free medicines and medical devices. The list includes drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases, as well as medical devices for scoliosis correction.

Ukrainians will receive free medicines for autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases

Without additional financial costs, Ukrainians will receive treatment for a number of diseases, as well as necessary medical devices. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a number of important decisions in several areas, including medicine.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the expansion of the list of free medicines and medical devices purchased by the state.

In the new list:

  • medicines for autoimmune diseases of the nervous system and neuromuscular diseases;
    • medical devices for the correction of complex scoliotic spinal deformities.

      The decision will allow thousands of Ukrainians to receive modern and high-quality treatment without additional financial costs for them and their families.

      - explains the post on the page of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of apartments and the completion of shelters in the Kyiv region.

      The Government of Ukraine is considering a resolution that will allow men under the age of 22 to travel abroad.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      PoliticsHealth
      Medicinal products
      Kyiv Oblast
      Yulia Svyrydenko
      Ukraine