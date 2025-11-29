$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
08:59 AM • 2266 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 6842 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 19846 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 31597 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 32891 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 36870 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 51035 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29568 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22296 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 47732 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
Trump administration announces pause on asylum decisions in US after shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump has suspended all asylum decisions following a shooting targeting members of the National Guard in Washington. This decision comes after Trump's announcement to suspend migration from certain countries and halt visa issuance for travelers with Afghan passports.

Trump administration announces pause on asylum decisions in US after shooting

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that it was suspending all asylum decisions in the US after two National Guard members were shot in Washington earlier this week, UNN reports with reference to ABC News.

Details

US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow said all asylum decisions were being suspended "until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the fullest extent possible."

Up to 200,000 Ukrainians in the US face legal uncertainty due to Trump's 'immigration crackdown' - Reuters24.11.25, 09:00 • 4060 views

The announcement came after Trump said on Thursday that he would "permanently suspend migration" from some countries. At the time, he did not specify which countries would be affected by the suspension, but said it would apply to "third world countries."

Washington Shooting: Trump administration to check green cards of immigrants from 19 countries28.11.25, 08:56 • 3300 views

In addition, the US State Department "immediately" suspended visa issuance for travelers with Afghan passports.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a statement on X, saying: "President Trump's State Department has suspended visa issuance for all individuals traveling on Afghan passports. The United States has no higher priority than protecting our country and our people."

Addition

In June, Trump issued a proclamation banning travel to the US from 12 countries, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, and imposing travel restrictions on several others. In a post published on Thursday, Trump also listed a number of measures that he said the US would take, although it is unclear how the Trump administration plans to implement them.

In the past, Democrats and immigration rights advocates have opposed the US president's immigration restrictions, particularly on asylum seekers, arguing that he exaggerated national security concerns and turned away millions of families in need.

This summer, Trump ordered National Guard troops into Washington. He also ordered National Guard members to other Democrat-led cities, such as Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
US Elections
Social network
US National Guard
Marco Rubio
Portland, Oregon
United States Department of State
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Chicago