Trump administration announces pause on asylum decisions in US after shooting

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that it was suspending all asylum decisions in the US after two National Guard members were shot in Washington earlier this week, UNN reports with reference to ABC News.

Details

US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow said all asylum decisions were being suspended "until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the fullest extent possible."

The announcement came after Trump said on Thursday that he would "permanently suspend migration" from some countries. At the time, he did not specify which countries would be affected by the suspension, but said it would apply to "third world countries."

In addition, the US State Department "immediately" suspended visa issuance for travelers with Afghan passports.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a statement on X, saying: "President Trump's State Department has suspended visa issuance for all individuals traveling on Afghan passports. The United States has no higher priority than protecting our country and our people."

Addition

In June, Trump issued a proclamation banning travel to the US from 12 countries, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, and imposing travel restrictions on several others. In a post published on Thursday, Trump also listed a number of measures that he said the US would take, although it is unclear how the Trump administration plans to implement them.

In the past, Democrats and immigration rights advocates have opposed the US president's immigration restrictions, particularly on asylum seekers, arguing that he exaggerated national security concerns and turned away millions of families in need.

This summer, Trump ordered National Guard troops into Washington. He also ordered National Guard members to other Democrat-led cities, such as Chicago and Portland, Oregon.