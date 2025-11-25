Pope Leo embarks on first foreign trip to call for peace in Turkey and Lebanon

Pope Leo will begin his first trip outside Italy as head of the Catholic Church on Thursday, visiting Turkey and Lebanon. During the trip, he is expected to make calls for peace in the region and emphasize the importance of unity between ancient branches of Christianity. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The visit will last from November 27 to December 2. Pope Leo, the first American to head the Catholic Church, will also meet with government officials from both countries and visit significant cultural and religious sites. The previous pontiff, Pope Francis, had planned this visit but was unable to make it due to health problems. Francis died on April 21, and Leo, a native of Chicago, was elected Pope on May 8.

The Pope's first foreign trip is an opportunity to attract and retain the world's attention. For Pope Leo, at stake is his ability to connect with a wider audience in a region where war and peace, humanitarian needs, and interfaith dialogue are crucial issues. — said John Tevis, a retired Vatican correspondent who covered three papacies.

Pope Leo spoke online with young people and urged them not to misuse AI in their studies