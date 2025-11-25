Pope Leo embarks on first foreign trip to call for peace in Turkey and Lebanon

$42.370.10
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 17367 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 16954 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 16572 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 15179 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 13140 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 13246 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 27543 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13673 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11769 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Popular news
Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - policePhotoNovember 25, 01:17 PM • 10064 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: Novus logistics center damaged, dead and woundedPhotoNovember 25, 01:56 PM • 5888 views
Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 25November 25, 02:00 PM • 6114 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 12994 views
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 25November 25, 02:52 PM • 7332 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 27543 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 37458 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 88686 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 117892 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 106572 views
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 13000 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 49824 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 68546 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 69485 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 76594 views
Pope Leo embarks on first foreign trip to call for peace in Turkey and Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Pope Leo embarks on his first foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon from November 27 to December 2. He will call for peace and unity among branches of Christianity, meet with government officials, and visit cultural sites.

Pope Leo embarks on first foreign trip to call for peace in Turkey and Lebanon

Pope Leo will begin his first trip outside Italy as head of the Catholic Church on Thursday, visiting Turkey and Lebanon. During the trip, he is expected to make calls for peace in the region and emphasize the importance of unity between ancient branches of Christianity. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The visit will last from November 27 to December 2. Pope Leo, the first American to head the Catholic Church, will also meet with government officials from both countries and visit significant cultural and religious sites. The previous pontiff, Pope Francis, had planned this visit but was unable to make it due to health problems. Francis died on April 21, and Leo, a native of Chicago, was elected Pope on May 8.

The Pope's first foreign trip is an opportunity to attract and retain the world's attention. For Pope Leo, at stake is his ability to connect with a wider audience in a region where war and peace, humanitarian needs, and interfaith dialogue are crucial issues.

— said John Tevis, a retired Vatican correspondent who covered three papacies.

Pope Leo spoke online with young people and urged them not to misuse AI in their studies21.11.25, 22:10 • 4745 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Pope Francis
Lebanon
Italy
Turkey
Chicago