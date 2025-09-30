The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?

$41.320.16
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12776 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 18220 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 31899 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 53619 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 28820 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 25510 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 22790 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21173 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23116 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72399 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your health
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1816 views

The Korean restaurant Atomix in New York took first place in the first rating of "The 50 Best Restaurants in North America", compiled based on the votes of 300 food industry experts. The 12-course tasting menu at Atomix costs $450 per person.

The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?

The first "50 Best Restaurants" ranking was announced in North America, and alongside culinary capitals like New York, San Francisco, or Los Angeles, lesser-known locations also appeared on the list, UNN reports, citing the Independent.

Details

The ranking was compiled based on the votes of 300 food industry experts - from chefs to culinary critics, the publication writes. The Korean restaurant Atomix in New York's Kips Bay neighborhood took first place. The restaurant is owned by Ellia and Junghyun JP Park, who also run Atoboy, Naro, and Seoul Salon, considered one of New York's most exciting restaurant groups.

According to the award statement, "Atomix is known for its exquisite 12-course tasting menu and captivating stories rooted in Korean traditions."

Each dish is served on custom-made ceramics and accompanied by an explanatory card detailing the dish's ingredients, origin, and inspiration.

- the statement says.

However, tasting the best food on the continent is not cheap, as the chef's tasting menu costs $450 per person.

Typical dishes include quail eggs marinated in aged soy sauce, filetfish tartare, halibut with sea urchin and rice porridge, raw crab marinated in soy, and blackened banana with monkfish liver.

Next are Montreal and San Francisco, each with five restaurants on the list. Mon Lapin in Montreal takes second place. Third place went to the small town of Lincoln in Ontario's Niagara wine region with the restaurant Pearl Morissette.

Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia each have three restaurants in the ranking, while Chicago has two.

Other lesser-known gourmet restaurants featured on the list include:

  • Healdsburg, California (SingleThread, #8);
    • Nashville (Locust, #20);
      • Charleston, South Carolina (Chubby Fish, #19);
        • Richmond, British Columbia (Baan Lao, #12);
          • Bridgetown, Barbados (Buzo Osteria Italiana, #41);
            • St. Ann, Jamaica (Stush in the Bush, #49).

              The statement described the two Caribbean restaurants as offering "exceptional culinary experiences."

              William Drew, Content Director for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural North America's 50 Best Restaurants list, celebrating the extraordinary diversity, creativity, and excellence that define the region's gastronomic scene."

              Former famous San Francisco chef robbed three banks in one day15.09.25, 18:13 • 4770 views

              Alona Utkina

