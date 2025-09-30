The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?

The first "50 Best Restaurants" ranking was announced in North America, and alongside culinary capitals like New York, San Francisco, or Los Angeles, lesser-known locations also appeared on the list, UNN reports, citing the Independent.

Details

The ranking was compiled based on the votes of 300 food industry experts - from chefs to culinary critics, the publication writes. The Korean restaurant Atomix in New York's Kips Bay neighborhood took first place. The restaurant is owned by Ellia and Junghyun JP Park, who also run Atoboy, Naro, and Seoul Salon, considered one of New York's most exciting restaurant groups.

According to the award statement, "Atomix is known for its exquisite 12-course tasting menu and captivating stories rooted in Korean traditions."

Each dish is served on custom-made ceramics and accompanied by an explanatory card detailing the dish's ingredients, origin, and inspiration. - the statement says.

However, tasting the best food on the continent is not cheap, as the chef's tasting menu costs $450 per person.

Typical dishes include quail eggs marinated in aged soy sauce, filetfish tartare, halibut with sea urchin and rice porridge, raw crab marinated in soy, and blackened banana with monkfish liver.

Next are Montreal and San Francisco, each with five restaurants on the list. Mon Lapin in Montreal takes second place. Third place went to the small town of Lincoln in Ontario's Niagara wine region with the restaurant Pearl Morissette.

Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia each have three restaurants in the ranking, while Chicago has two.

Other lesser-known gourmet restaurants featured on the list include:

Healdsburg, California (SingleThread, #8);

Nashville (Locust, #20);

Charleston, South Carolina (Chubby Fish, #19);

Richmond, British Columbia (Baan Lao, #12);

Bridgetown, Barbados (Buzo Osteria Italiana, #41);

St. Ann, Jamaica (Stush in the Bush, #49).

The statement described the two Caribbean restaurants as offering "exceptional culinary experiences."

William Drew, Content Director for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural North America's 50 Best Restaurants list, celebrating the extraordinary diversity, creativity, and excellence that define the region's gastronomic scene."

