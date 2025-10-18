$41.640.00
October 18, 10:58 AM
"No Kings": Mass protests against Trump take place in the US (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

On October 18, "No Kings" protests against the administration of President Donald Trump are taking place in the United States. In total, more than 2,500 rallies are expected to draw millions of participants in Washington, New York, and Chicago.

"No Kings": Mass protests against Trump take place in the US (video)

On Saturday, October 18, a series of protests against the administration of US President Donald Trump are taking place in a number of US cities under the slogan "No Kings". This is reported by  UNN with reference to CNN, the publication The Wall Street Journal.  

Details

It is noted that a total of more than 2,500 rallies are taking place across the country, directed against Donald Trump's policies. Organizers expect millions of people to participate - the largest actions are taking place in Washington, New York, and Chicago.

According to the organizers, Trump is building an increasingly militarized and authoritarian regime. Large-scale ICE raids and the deployment of troops in states run by Democrats reinforce the protest under the slogan "No Kings."

The demonstrations are taking place against the backdrop of a shutdown, immigration and customs police operations, and clashes over the deployment of federal troops in US cities.

The Republican Party criticized the protesters, accusing them of lacking patriotism for America.

Recall

Previous mass protests against Donald Trump's policies in the US took place in June 2025. At that time, more than 2,000 demonstrations took place in all 50 states.   

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
US Elections
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
New York City
United States
Chicago