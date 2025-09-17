Massive protest against Trump gathered in central London

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
12:33 PM • 6750 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 23583 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 33002 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 34819 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 95162 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 113385 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53011 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62007 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101728 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31548 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
90%
749mm
Popular news
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 40404 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 19778 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 42026 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 10167 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 16068 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 8874 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 42068 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 95163 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 113386 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 61800 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 36382 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 41916 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 71307 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 68739 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73034 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dragon 2
Financial Times

Massive protest against Trump gathered in central London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

A large protest against US President Donald Trump, organized by the Stop Trump UK coalition, has begun in London near the BBC headquarters. The crowd plans to march to Westminster, expressing outrage at Trump's policies.

Massive protest against Trump gathered in central London

In central London, not far from the splendor of Windsor, a large protest against US President Donald Trump gathered near the BBC headquarters, UNN reports.

Details

According to the BBC, the protest was organized by the Stop Trump UK coalition, a group of more than 50 campaigning organizations, including climate, anti-racist and pro-Palestinian activists.

Zoe Gardner, a political commentator and one of the organizers of today's protest, says Trump "embodies everything we hate."

Photo: EPA
Photo: EPA

We want our government to show some backbone, have some pride and reflect the enormous sense of disgust at Donald Trump's policies in the UK 

– she says.

According to media reports, the crowd plans to march to Westminster.

King Charles and Camilla met Trump and his wife at Windsor Castle17.09.25, 14:38 • 1662 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in the UK for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Queen Camilla
Donald Trump
Charles III
United Kingdom
London