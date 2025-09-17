Massive protest against Trump gathered in central London

In central London, not far from the splendor of Windsor, a large protest against US President Donald Trump gathered near the BBC headquarters, UNN reports.

Details

According to the BBC, the protest was organized by the Stop Trump UK coalition, a group of more than 50 campaigning organizations, including climate, anti-racist and pro-Palestinian activists.

Zoe Gardner, a political commentator and one of the organizers of today's protest, says Trump "embodies everything we hate."

Photo: EPA

We want our government to show some backbone, have some pride and reflect the enormous sense of disgust at Donald Trump's policies in the UK – she says.

According to media reports, the crowd plans to march to Westminster.

King Charles and Camilla met Trump and his wife at Windsor Castle

Recall

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in the UK for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.