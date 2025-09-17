King Charles and Camilla met Trump and his wife at Windsor Castle

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 14616 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 22498 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 25058 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 79223 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 100590 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 50085 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 60542 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 95911 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31136 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62923 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.4m/s
87%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 24992 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 42806 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 31229 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhoto06:46 AM • 10835 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 26125 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 26273 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 79187 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 100563 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 52674 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 95894 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 30430 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 36357 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 66196 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 64000 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 68366 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
M1 Abrams
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

King Charles and Camilla met Trump and his wife at Windsor Castle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

King Charles and Camilla met Trump and his wife at Windsor Castle

King Charles III and Camilla welcomed Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Windsor Castle. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

King Charles III and Queen Camilla shook hands with the Trumps at Windsor Castle.

It is noted that Trump and his wife were met by Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico17.09.25, 14:08 • 5542 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
William, Prince of Wales
Queen Camilla
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Donald Trump
Charles III