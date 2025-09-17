King Charles and Camilla met Trump and his wife at Windsor Castle

King Charles III and Camilla welcomed Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Windsor Castle. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

King Charles III and Queen Camilla shook hands with the Trumps at Windsor Castle.

It is noted that Trump and his wife were met by Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

