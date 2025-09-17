King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico

Trump's visit to London aims to persuade him to increase support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, particularly through the influence of King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Together with First Lady Melania Trump, he will be the first US president to be officially received at Windsor Castle. This will be another exception in a series of unusual steps of Trump's second state visit, journalists specify.

London is preparing a lavish reception with a banquet, an honor guard, and a military air parade. Behind this ceremony is also a political goal — to recall the long history of military cooperation between Britain and the United States, the material says.

British authorities hope that royal "charm" will help Prime Minister Keir Starmer persuade Trump to increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Although peace talks in Ukraine are not officially on the agenda, sources expect them to be raised behind closed doors - the publication emphasizes.

A high-ranking military official noted that the King is "very close" to the details of the ceasefire negotiations and personally to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This gives London a "unique advantage" — a monarch who quietly but consistently supports Kyiv.

Trump also shows deep respect for the British monarchy. Heading to London, he called Charles an "elegant gentleman" and the visit a "great honor."

After a scandalous meeting in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy found support precisely in Charles. The King unexpectedly invited him for tea at Sandringham, and then for lunch at Windsor Castle before the June NATO summit.

Orysia Lutsevych from Chatham House noted that Charles's gestures became a signal of "solidarity and a reminder of who is the victim and who is the aggressor." According to a former British diplomat, the monarch knows how to find ways to express his position, even without speaking publicly.

During the visit, Trump will spend the night in Windsor, where a carriage procession, a dinner in the state hall, and a state banquet await him. According to former diplomats, it is in the sidelines that the King may try to persuade the president to support Ukraine.

However, the question remains whether the King can actually influence the American leader. Advisers indicate that similar receptions have previously helped persuade Trump of the importance of NATO. This time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are arriving with him, and they will also try to persuade them to support Kyiv - the publication adds.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

