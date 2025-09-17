Protesters illuminated Windsor Castle with images of Trump and Epstein

On September 16, on the first day of the US President's state visit to Great Britain, protesters illuminated Windsor Castle with projections of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

It is noted that activists projected giant images of Trump along with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the walls of Windsor Castle, as well as a mugshot of the president.

A video mocking Donald Trump and his connection to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is being shown on the wall of Windsor Castle - writes Sky News.

Thames Valley Police arrested four people on suspicion of malicious communications.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday, September 16, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They were accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met at Stansted Airport by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The program of the trip, which will last from September 16 to 18, includes a ceremonial reception at Windsor Castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a state banquet, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the announcement of economic agreements worth more than $10 billion.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived at the London residence of the US Ambassador, Winfield House. On September 17, he will meet with the King, whom he called his long-time friend.

Two men arrested in Britain for launching drones before Trump's visit