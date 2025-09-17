Protesters illuminated Windsor Castle with images of Trump and Epstein

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
September 16, 04:50 PM • 18007 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 32729 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 22746 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 38339 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 53620 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 25350 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42643 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37120 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16848 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37851 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
66%
749mm
Popular news
Trump administration approved first package of military aid to Ukraine, financed by allies - mediaSeptember 16, 05:18 PM • 2820 views
There is no friendly intention in Russia: Zelenskyy on the report of the Foreign Intelligence ServiceSeptember 16, 06:06 PM • 4034 views
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in UkraineSeptember 16, 06:36 PM • 5064 views
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhotoSeptember 16, 08:20 PM • 6326 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city10:47 PM • 4748 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 18007 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 32731 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 22354 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 53621 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42644 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 12299 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 19598 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 50861 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 49692 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 54280 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Protesters illuminated Windsor Castle with images of Trump and Epstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

During the US President's visit to the UK, activists projected images of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein onto the walls of Windsor Castle. Police detained four people on suspicion of malicious communications.

Protesters illuminated Windsor Castle with images of Trump and Epstein

On September 16, on the first day of the US President's state visit to Great Britain, protesters illuminated Windsor Castle with projections of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

It is noted that activists projected giant images of Trump along with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the walls of Windsor Castle, as well as a mugshot of the president.

A video mocking Donald Trump and his connection to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is being shown on the wall of Windsor Castle

- writes Sky News.

Thames Valley Police arrested four people on suspicion of malicious communications.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday, September 16, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They were accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met at Stansted Airport by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The program of the trip, which will last from September 16 to 18, includes a ceremonial reception at Windsor Castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a state banquet, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the announcement of economic agreements worth more than $10 billion.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived at the London residence of the US Ambassador, Winfield House. On September 17, he will meet with the King, whom he called his long-time friend.

Two men arrested in Britain for launching drones before Trump's visit17.09.25, 04:05 • 658 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Queen Camilla
Donald Trump
Charles III
United Kingdom
United States
London