Two men arrested in Britain for launching drones before Trump's visit

Police have detained a 37-year-old man on suspicion of flying a drone over Windsor ahead of US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK. Another man was arrested a few hours earlier for the same reason. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

It is noted that the suspect from Aylesbury was taken into custody for an alleged violation of temporary flight restrictions imposed as part of a large-scale security operation during the US President's visit to the UK.

Thames Valley Police said the man was operating a drone in the village of Datchet, near Windsor Castle.

This happened a few hours after another 37-year-old man from Brentford was also arrested on suspicion of operating a drone over Windsor Great Park.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 16, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in the UK for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met at Stansted Airport by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The program of the trip, which will last from September 16 to 18, includes a ceremonial reception at Windsor Castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a state banquet, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the announcement of economic agreements worth more than $10 billion.

