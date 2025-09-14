$41.310.00
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
09:08 AM • 11007 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 42328 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 77775 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 65389 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 74623 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 40855 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 72573 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 67288 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39509 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Oasis played two concerts in Mexico City, gathering 65,000 fans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Liam Gallagher took to the stage of Estadio GNP Seguros in a sombrero, and the band performed The Poznan.

Oasis played two concerts in Mexico City, gathering 65,000 fans

The English rock band Oasis played two concerts in the Mexican capital on Friday and Saturday evenings (September 12 and 13). Liam and Noel Gallagher thus concluded the North American leg of their tour after concerts in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, and Pasadena, UNN reports with reference to NME.

Details

In honor of the occasion, Liam took to the stage of the 65,000-capacity Estadio GNP Seguros stadium wearing a sombrero, performing the tour's familiar setlist for the fans.

The band also performed The Poznan – an integral part of their live shows. The celebration, borrowed from their beloved Manchester City, involves fans turning to face the stage, joining hands with other concert-goers, and jumping in unison.

The big man here doesn't ask for much. He doesn't ask for any fool, or Macarena. But for the next song, we want everyone to turn around, hold hands, jump up and down to the beat of the music. The whole world is watching, don't let down all the Oasis fans

- Noel told the crowd, gesturing to his brother.

Oasis performed in Mexico City:

  • 'Hello';
    • 'Acquiesce';
      • 'Morning Glory';
        • 'Some Might Say';
          • 'Bring It On Down';
            • 'Cigarettes & Alcohol';
              • 'Fade Away';
                • 'Supersonic';
                  • 'Roll With It';
                    • 'Talk Tonight' (Noel's vocals);
                      • 'Half The World Away' (Noel's vocals);
                        • 'Little By Little' (Noel's vocals);
                          • 'D'You Know What I Mean?';
                            • 'Stand By Me';
                              • 'Cast No Shadow';
                                • 'Slide Away';
                                  • 'Whatever';
                                    • 'Live Forever';
                                      • 'Rock 'n' Roll Star';
                                        • 'The Masterplan' (Noel's vocals);
                                          • 'Don't Look Back In Anger' (Noel's vocals);
                                            • 'Wonderwall';
                                              • 'Champagne Supernova'.

                                                Oasis will now return to the UK for two additional concerts at Wembley Stadium at the end of the month. By the end of the year, they will perform in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

                                                Addition

                                                The Athens State Orchestra canceled the performance of the famous Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, which was scheduled for November 21. The decision is related to his close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his support for the Kremlin's policies, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine.

                                                Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga set the tone at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, showcasing their own career highlights.

