The English rock band Oasis played two concerts in the Mexican capital on Friday and Saturday evenings (September 12 and 13). Liam and Noel Gallagher thus concluded the North American leg of their tour after concerts in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, and Pasadena, UNN reports with reference to NME.

Details

In honor of the occasion, Liam took to the stage of the 65,000-capacity Estadio GNP Seguros stadium wearing a sombrero, performing the tour's familiar setlist for the fans.

The band also performed The Poznan – an integral part of their live shows. The celebration, borrowed from their beloved Manchester City, involves fans turning to face the stage, joining hands with other concert-goers, and jumping in unison.

The big man here doesn't ask for much. He doesn't ask for any fool, or Macarena. But for the next song, we want everyone to turn around, hold hands, jump up and down to the beat of the music. The whole world is watching, don't let down all the Oasis fans - Noel told the crowd, gesturing to his brother.

Oasis performed in Mexico City:

'Hello';

'Acquiesce';

'Morning Glory';

'Some Might Say';

'Bring It On Down';

'Cigarettes & Alcohol';

'Fade Away';

'Supersonic';

'Roll With It';

'Talk Tonight' (Noel's vocals);

'Half The World Away' (Noel's vocals);

'Little By Little' (Noel's vocals);

'D'You Know What I Mean?';

'Stand By Me';

'Cast No Shadow';

'Slide Away';

'Whatever';

'Live Forever';

'Rock 'n' Roll Star';

'The Masterplan' (Noel's vocals);

'Don't Look Back In Anger' (Noel's vocals);

'Wonderwall';

'Champagne Supernova'.

Oasis will now return to the UK for two additional concerts at Wembley Stadium at the end of the month. By the end of the year, they will perform in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Addition

The Athens State Orchestra canceled the performance of the famous Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, which was scheduled for November 21. The decision is related to his close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his support for the Kremlin's policies, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga set the tone at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, showcasing their own career highlights.