Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power

The first large-scale elections since Donald Trump's return to the presidency took place in the United States of America - and the Democratic Party won them. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Bloomberg, and Associated Press.

Details

According to Reuters, Democrats won three key races - for the mayor of New York, and for the governors of Virginia and New Jersey.

New York's mayor is 34-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who made history as the first Muslim in this position. He was supported by more than two million voters - the highest figure in municipal elections since 1969.

Mamdani is known for his progressive platform - he advocates for higher taxes for corporations and wealthy citizens, expanded public funding for education and transportation, and a rent freeze.

President Donald Trump has already reacted, calling Mamdani a "communist" and threatening to cut federal funding for New York.

Democrats held their ground in Virginia and New Jersey

In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger won, replacing Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor. In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill became the state's leader, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Both Democrats linked their opponents to Trump, appealing to voter dissatisfaction over the government shutdown and the president's strict immigration policy.

We proved that Virginia chose common sense over chaos - Spanberger said after the results were announced.

It is noted that although all three states traditionally lean Democratic, success in these elections gave the party confidence ahead of the 2026 midterm congressional elections.

These elections were among the most fiercely contested in the largest US city in a decade, as evidenced by the high level of interest and voter turnout. According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 2 million people voted in the city - a record since 1969. - writes Bloomberg.

Analysts note that Democrats focused on socio-economic issues - cost of living, rent, support for the population - while Republicans tried to focus voters' attention on security and migration.

