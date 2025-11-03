$42.080.01
Will Trump run for a third term: US President gave an answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

US President Donald Trump responded to reports about a possible third term bid, saying that many people want him to participate, but he is not thinking about it yet. He also positively characterized a number of Republicans who are named among potential candidates.

Will Trump run for a third term: US President gave an answer

US President Donald Trump responded to reports about a possible third term bid. He stated this in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

As Trump noted, "many people" want him to run for a third presidential term. But according to him, he is not thinking about it yet.

I'm not even thinking about it. I'll tell you, many people want me to run. But the difference between us and the Democrats is that we have a really strong bench

- Trump said.

At the same time, he refused to name the future likely contenders for the highest office in the United States. However, he positively characterized a number of Republicans who are named among potential candidates, including current US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Recall

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that the United States is forced to conduct nuclear tests in response to similar actions by Russia and China.

Donald Trump also called the leaders of Russia and China "tough and smart leaders" with whom it is necessary to deal with maximum seriousness.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
US Elections
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
China
United States