$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 1260 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 4406 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 19483 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 17463 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 17251 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 52783 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40151 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31113 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48466 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25591 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
63%
757mm
Popular news
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 37516 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - PoliticoOctober 1, 08:02 AM • 22497 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - SpiegelOctober 1, 08:09 AM • 28574 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 23277 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 15941 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 1262 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 11580 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 19485 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer11:02 AM • 14812 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 16020 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Denmark
Copenhagen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 23363 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 37593 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 25613 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 29097 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 39120 views
Actual
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4414 views

The US federal government has shut down due to funding disagreements, for the first time since 2019. This could lead to the US being unable to react quickly to foreign policy challenges and will negatively affect the economy.

"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine

After the US federal government suspended its work, Washington may not be able to react quickly enough to any escalation and foreign policy problems, despite the fact that the financing of the military budget and aid programs to allies, including Ukraine, does not depend on the main budget. Oleksandr Kraiev, an expert at the Council on Foreign Policy "Ukrainian Prism", told UNN about this in a comment.

Details

As reported by UNN, the United States government officially announced a shutdown after Congress and the White House failed to reach an agreement on funding. This happened for the first time since 2019, leaving about 750,000 federal employees without pay.

US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't01.10.25, 08:57 • 40151 view

As Kraiev said, a shutdown is a suspension of the work of the Federal government, its main parts, its main agencies. According to him, this decision was caused by the fact that "Congress did not have time, could not, did not want to, for whatever reason, did not approve either the budget for the next fiscal year, or did not approve the extension of the current fiscal budget."

That is, this year Americans have a grandiose budget problem. For most of the year, in principle, the US "existed" in the 2024 fiscal year simply with constant extensions. And this created corresponding problems for them, because they constantly had to adopt new and new laws to extend this fiscal year, for new budget appropriations. The only thing that was not a problem was the military budget. It is adopted separately from the federal budget, both by procedure and, in principle. The same applies to aid to foreign partners. This is the one under which aid is provided to Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel, that is, not to NATO partner countries. And now the Democrats have finally decided to start a full-fledged political struggle and did not agree to cut social spending

- said Kraiev.

Trump, Vance, and Republicans blame Democrats for potential US shutdown30.09.25, 09:39 • 2844 views

He noted that the Democrats did not agree to rewrite parts on education, parts on payments, and most importantly, they did not agree to cut social security for health - Medicaid (an American state medical program for low-income populations - ed.).

This was one of the main positions of the Trump administration, which they pushed through Congress, and accordingly it was one of the main measures of the Republican Party in Congress. The Democrats did not agree to this, and because of this, such a confrontation began. How long it will last, what the final result will be, it is difficult to say yet.

- adds the political scientist.

However, according to him, it can be said for sure that, firstly, the US may "drop out" of foreign policy, that is, all support programs that have already begun will continue.

But the problem is how can one actively do something if there is such a big, in fact, the biggest economic and political crisis for the US at home. Secondly, this will now terribly hit the American economy. Not just because there are no salaries for federal employees, no salaries for employees in culture, healthcare, local officials... most of them Trump is now trying to force to work for some time for free, threatening uncontrolled dismissals. But the problem is that the markets will feel it immediately. Already now the New York Stock Exchange is crawling down. A drop in key indices to the level of the end of last year is predicted, which were record highs for the beginning of the 21st century against the background of the 2008-2010 crisis, because there is no confidence in the Federal government, there is no confidence in how it will fulfill its obligations, how it will pay interest on bonds, how it will pay its external loans, internal loans

- notes the expert.

Trump calls US government shutdown 'likely,' blames Democrats30.09.25, 20:51 • 3994 views

In the context of how the shutdown could affect Ukraine, the political scientist said that "the US will not be active."

That is, budgets for us are a separate component, it does not directly depend on the federal budget, but how will the United States deal with conditional Ukraine, conditional Taiwan, conditional Israel, deterring Russia, deterring China, when they simply do not have money to support the work of their own government. Therefore, I would say that the key problem is precisely this, that the United States will simply not be able to react quickly enough to any escalation and to any problems.

- summarized Kraiev.

Gold prices hit record high amid US government shutdown01.10.25, 10:03 • 2666 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Israel
Democratic Party (United States)
Republican Party (United States)
United States Congress
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Taiwan
China
United States
Ukraine