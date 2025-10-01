US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't

The United States government has officially shut down after Congress and the White House failed to reach an agreement on funding. This is the first time since 2019, according to UNN, citing NBC News.

Republicans and Democrats failed to develop a joint bill - the Senate rejected both the Republican and Democratic proposals hours before the government shutdown deadline.

It is noted that Republicans control both chambers of Congress, but they need the support of Democrats to pass a bill in the Senate, where 60 votes are required.

It is also stated that federal employees will not receive salaries throughout the shutdown period, while members of Congress and US President Donald Trump himself will continue to receive their salaries. According to the Congressional Budget Office, approximately 750,000 employees will be furloughed daily, while others performing essential functions, such as Transportation Security Administration agents, air traffic controllers, federal law enforcement officers, and military personnel, will be forced to work without pay.

US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Republican leaders blamed Democrats for the government shutdown.

Trump also called the US government shutdown "likely."