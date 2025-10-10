US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media

The US Senate on Thursday, September 9, approved a bill on military spending for the 2026 fiscal year, which includes half a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine. This is reported by world media, including Bloomberg and CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was a rare example of bipartisan support: 77 senators voted for the document, 20 against. The bill authorizes payments to the military, military construction projects, weapons development, and defines US geostrategic priorities.

US Senate Committee approves allocation of $1 billion in aid to Ukraine in defense bill

The document provides for the extension of the US Security Assistance Initiative for Ukraine (USAI) until 2028 and the expansion of funding for this program to $500 million. According to media reports, the adoption of the bill was delayed due to discussions among senators on other priorities, including a vote on resuming government operations.

Earlier in September, the House of Representatives passed its own version of the defense spending package with a number of controversial provisions supported by the Republican Party. Now both chambers of Congress must reconcile the differences in a special committee, and the final version of the bill must be adopted by the end of 2025.

US Senate again fails to pass government funding bill, shutdown continues