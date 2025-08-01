US Senate Committee approves allocation of $1 billion in aid to Ukraine in defense bill

The US Senate Appropriations Committee approved the 2026 defense spending bill, which provides for the allocation of about $1 billion to support Ukraine, despite the fact that the Donald Trump administration did not include this funding in its budget request. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the document, the committee approved the allocation of $852 billion for the United States Department of Defense for the next fiscal year, which will end on September 30, 2026. This is $21.7 billion or 2.6% more than was proposed in US President Donald Trump's budget.

It is noted that the bill was supported by 26 senators, with three voting "against", which indicates broad bipartisan approval of the initiative.

I would say that support for Ukraine amounts to a billion dollars - Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Subcommittee on Defense Appropriations, told reporters.

Among the key provisions of the bill are $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and $225 million for the Baltic Security Initiative, a significant portion of which will be directed to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

According to Reuters, the bill will go through legislative procedures in the coming months. The lower house of Congress - the House of Representatives - in its version of the law left support for Ukraine at $300 million.

After that, it will be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.

Recall

Two US Republican senators proposed the Peace Act bill to create a special fund. It will allow allies to finance the supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

