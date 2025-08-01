US Senate Committee approves allocation of $1 billion in aid to Ukraine in defense bill

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 26492 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 44589 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 123000 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 67252 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 72487 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 69604 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 239469 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 276479 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113608 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97758 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
78%
746mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideoJuly 31, 11:54 AM • 21482 views
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposedPhotoJuly 31, 01:29 PM • 10251 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 24703 views
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 15Photo04:52 PM • 5622 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - Rubio07:21 PM • 11074 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 24708 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 26493 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 239469 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 276479 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 202420 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 5310 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 24714 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 133271 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 194081 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 249193 views
Actual
Fox News
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
WhatsApp

US Senate Committee approves allocation of $1 billion in aid to Ukraine in defense bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The US Senate Appropriations Committee approved the 2026 defense spending bill, which provides for the allocation of approximately $1 billion to support Ukraine. This funding is included despite its absence from the Donald Trump administration's budget request.

US Senate Committee approves allocation of $1 billion in aid to Ukraine in defense bill

The US Senate Appropriations Committee approved the 2026 defense spending bill, which provides for the allocation of about $1 billion to support Ukraine, despite the fact that the Donald Trump administration did not include this funding in its budget request. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the document, the committee approved the allocation of $852 billion for the United States Department of Defense for the next fiscal year, which will end on September 30, 2026. This is $21.7 billion or 2.6% more than was proposed in US President Donald Trump's budget.

It is noted that the bill was supported by 26 senators, with three voting "against", which indicates broad bipartisan approval of the initiative.

I would say that support for Ukraine amounts to a billion dollars

- Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Subcommittee on Defense Appropriations, told reporters.

Among the key provisions of the bill are $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and $225 million for the Baltic Security Initiative, a significant portion of which will be directed to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

According to Reuters, the bill will go through legislative procedures in the coming months. The lower house of Congress - the House of Representatives - in its version of the law left support for Ukraine at $300 million.

After that, it will be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto. 

Recall

Two US Republican senators proposed the Peace Act bill to create a special fund. It will allow allies to finance the supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

US Senate Committee approved allocation of $500 million in aid to Ukraine as part of the 2026 defense budget - Media11.07.25, 18:57 • 4752 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
United States House of Representatives
United States Department of Defense
White House
Reuters
Chris Coons
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine