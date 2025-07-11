$41.820.05
US Senate Committee approved allocation of $500 million in aid to Ukraine as part of the 2026 defense budget - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The US Senate Armed Services Committee approved the National Defense Authorization Act, which provides for $500 million in aid to Ukraine and extends the Security Assistance Initiative until 2028.

US Senate Committee approved allocation of $500 million in aid to Ukraine as part of the 2026 defense budget - Media

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved the National Defense Authorization Act, which provides for $500 million in aid to Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved $500 million in security assistance for Ukraine as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026, which also limits the decommissioning of A-10 aircraft. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is an annual policy bill that authorizes funding and provides authority for the U.S. armed forces.

- the publication writes.

The appropriations bill, passed by the committee on July 9, 2025, by a vote of 26 to 1, includes provisions to extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative until 2028, increasing its funding to $500 million from $300 million in 2025.

The initiative aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities as it fights Russian forces that invaded Ukraine in 2022. The bill also prohibits a controversial request made in President Donald Trump's June budget request to decommission U.S. Air Force A-10 aircraft. The bill requires that the number of A-10 aircraft not fall below 103 in fiscal year 26, ensuring the continued operation of these close air support aircraft.

- adds the publication.

The bill will go through the legislative process in the coming months. The lower House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, in its version, maintained support for Ukraine at $300 million. In addition to Ukraine, the NDAA addresses various global security challenges, including threats from China, Iran, and North Korea.

Recall

Defense support for Ukraine from the United States of America continues. Currently, American and Ukrainian teams are working to resolve the details of defense packages.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Air Force
United States House of Representatives
Reuters
North Korea
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran
