Republicans clash over a bill provision that could bring senators millions – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

A conflict has arisen among Republicans in the US Congress over a provision in a bill that allows senators to sue the Department of Justice and receive $500,000 each for violations related to the seizure of their phone records. Senator Lindsey Graham has already announced his intention to file a lawsuit for "tens of millions" of dollars.

Republicans clash over a bill provision that could bring senators millions – Bloomberg

A dispute erupted in the US Congress between Republicans over a provision in the shutdown avoidance bill. It allows senators to sue the Department of Justice and receive $500,000 for each violation related to the seizure of their phone records in the 2020 election interference case. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The House of Representatives is expected to vote to repeal the provision, but Senate Republicans are in no hurry to support it. Senator Lindsey Graham has already told Fox News that he plans to sue for "tens of millions" of dollars.

US House of Representatives almost unanimously approved law on publication of Epstein files18.11.25, 22:37 • 3664 views

House Speaker Mike Johnson is outraged that the provision was suddenly added: "We had no idea." Congressman Chip Roy called it "selfish" and "shockingly absurd."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune defends the provision: "The main thing is where is the accountability and what are the consequences of bad behavior?" He insists it's about principle, not money.

US Senate unanimously agrees to send 'Epstein files' bill to Trump's desk19.11.25, 08:54 • 2570 views

Senator Markwayne Mullin admitted that he didn't even know about the compensation before the vote and believes it shouldn't be retroactive.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that Thune insisted on the retroactive application of the provision so that Republican senators could file lawsuits. Political tensions in the Republican Party are rising.

US Congress began work on advancing a bill on tough sanctions against Russia - Graham17.11.25, 21:24 • 7564 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
