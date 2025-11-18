US House of Representatives almost unanimously approved law on publication of Epstein files

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 18, almost unanimously voted to pass a law requiring the publication of all unclassified materials, documents, and correspondence in the case of convicted financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

The bill, known as the "Epstein Files Transparency Act," was supported by 427 members of the House of Representatives from both parties. Only one Republican voted against it, which highlights a rare bipartisan consensus on this issue.

If the bill is passed, the US Department of Justice will be obliged to disclose all unclassified investigation materials related to Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking.

For the law to come into force, it must still be approved by the Senate, where 60 out of 100 senators' votes are needed for adoption.

The law aims to end selective disclosure and ensure full transparency in a case that has been a source of political speculation for years.

