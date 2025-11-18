"Quiet, piggy!": Trump called a journalist names for asking about the Epstein case

US President Donald Trump found himself at the center of a new scandal after abruptly cutting off a journalist aboard Air Force One who asked about Jeffrey Epstein's confidential files. Witnesses and media claim that Trump pointed his finger at her and ordered: "Quiet, Piggy," which caused widespread outrage on social media. This is reported by Independent, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Friday when Trump was returning to Washington. When the journalist, who, according to The Daily Telegraph, worked for Bloomberg, tried to continue asking about Epstein, Trump interrupted and said: "Quiet! Quiet, piggy."

Before this, Trump noted that he had a "very bad relationship" with Epstein. After the incident, he quickly moved on to another issue, announcing secret decisions regarding plans for Venezuela.

Trump's comments quickly went viral. Social media users and commentators criticized him for using offensive language, especially towards a female reporter.

