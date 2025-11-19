US Senate unanimously agrees to send 'Epstein files' bill to Trump's desk

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 2300 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2782 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 5002 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10726 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8250 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23544 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17299 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28984 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49805 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38851 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
71%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 27205 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 20086 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 20997 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 25022 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 12536 views
Publications
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4964 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10704 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 46185 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 65298 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 108419 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Ternopil
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 1874 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 21151 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 23042 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 41026 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42558 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Tu-95

US Senate unanimously agrees to send 'Epstein files' bill to Trump's desk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

The US Senate unanimously supported a bill requiring the Department of Justice to release materials from the Epstein case. The document will be sent to US President Donald Trump for signature.

US Senate unanimously agrees to send 'Epstein files' bill to Trump's desk

The US Senate unanimously approved the passage of a bill supported by the House of Representatives, which obliges the country's Department of Justice to disclose the materials of the Epstein case as soon as it is received from the House of Representatives, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The Senate, which unanimously passed the bill, does not need to take any further action, and the bill will be sent to the desk of US President Donald Trump as soon as it reaches the Senate.

It is not yet clear when the bill will reach the Senate.

Usually, it takes some time for a bill to be transferred from one chamber to another - sometimes a few hours. US House Speaker Mike Johnson, if he wishes, can postpone the transfer of the bill until the first week of December, when the House of Representatives will have a ready appeal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voiced this request on the floor, and since no senator objected, it was passed by the Senate without a roll call vote.

"The Senate has already approved the Epstein bill - as soon as it comes from the House of Representatives," Schumer announced.

US House of Representatives almost unanimously approved law on publication of Epstein files18.11.25, 22:37 • 3146 views

The speed with which the bill was passed by both chambers of the US Congress on Tuesday sharply differs from the situation in recent months, when Trump and Republican Party leaders "fiercely tried to block it," the publication notes. But in the end, Trump decided to allow his party to support the bill as pressure within the Republican Party grew, the publication writes.

Trump previously stated that he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

Trump calls on Republicans to vote for release of "Epstein files"17.11.25, 10:30 • 2652 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
Mike Johnson
United States Department of Justice
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
Donald Trump
Chuck Schumer
United States