US Senate unanimously agrees to send 'Epstein files' bill to Trump's desk

The US Senate unanimously approved the passage of a bill supported by the House of Representatives, which obliges the country's Department of Justice to disclose the materials of the Epstein case as soon as it is received from the House of Representatives, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The Senate, which unanimously passed the bill, does not need to take any further action, and the bill will be sent to the desk of US President Donald Trump as soon as it reaches the Senate.

It is not yet clear when the bill will reach the Senate.

Usually, it takes some time for a bill to be transferred from one chamber to another - sometimes a few hours. US House Speaker Mike Johnson, if he wishes, can postpone the transfer of the bill until the first week of December, when the House of Representatives will have a ready appeal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voiced this request on the floor, and since no senator objected, it was passed by the Senate without a roll call vote.

"The Senate has already approved the Epstein bill - as soon as it comes from the House of Representatives," Schumer announced.

The speed with which the bill was passed by both chambers of the US Congress on Tuesday sharply differs from the situation in recent months, when Trump and Republican Party leaders "fiercely tried to block it," the publication notes. But in the end, Trump decided to allow his party to support the bill as pressure within the Republican Party grew, the publication writes.

Trump previously stated that he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

