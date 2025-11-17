$42.040.02
US Congress began work on advancing a bill on tough sanctions against Russia - Graham

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

The US Congress has begun work on a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. It will give President Trump the right to impose secondary sanctions and tariffs against countries that buy Russian oil and gas.

US Congress began work on advancing a bill on tough sanctions against Russia - Graham

The US Congress will advance a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia, which will give President Donald Trump the opportunity to impose secondary sanctions and duties at his discretion against countries that continue to buy cheap Russian oil and gas. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wrote about this on the X social network, UNN reports.

Details

I am very pleased that, with President Trump's blessing, Congress will advance a largely bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia, which will give President Trump more tools to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine. The legislation allows the President to impose secondary sanctions and duties at his discretion against countries that continue to buy cheap Russian oil and gas, supporting Putin's war machine.

- Graham said.

According to him, the bill is designed to give President Trump more flexibility and power to push Putin to the negotiating table, attacking both Putin and countries like Iran that support him.

"President Trump's executive sanctions against two leading Russian oil companies have made a significant difference. The Russia sanctions bill will continue to move forward to end this war once and for all," Graham added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Republicans are considering a Senate-proposed bill on sanctions against countries doing business with Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

