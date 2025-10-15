US Shutdown: Senate Fails to Pass Short-Term Funding Resolution for the Eighth Time
Kyiv • UNN
US senators once again failed to pass a short-term budget resolution that would have provided temporary funding for the federal government until November 21. The bill, submitted by the Republican Party, received only 49 out of the 60 necessary votes.
The United States Senate failed to pass a short-term resolution on state budget funding. This was reported on Telegram by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Olha Stefanishyna, as reported by UNN.
Details
As Stefanishyna noted, senators voted for the eighth time on a draft short-term budget resolution. This concerns temporary funding for federal government agencies in the absence of budget legislation for the 2026 fiscal year.
This project was submitted by the Republican Party with a validity period until November 21. It was adopted on September 19 of this year in the House of Representatives.
However, this draft resolution received 49 out of 60 necessary votes from senators and was not adopted, Stefanishyna noted.
Recall
The United States government officially announced a shutdown starting October 1 after Congress and the White House failed to reach an agreement on funding. This happened for the first time since 2019, leaving about 750,000 federal employees without pay.
Also, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, representing the Republican Party, stated that he would not negotiate with Democrats regarding the shutdown until they abandon their demands in the healthcare sector.