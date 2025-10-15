$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
10:14 AM • 15586 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 16980 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 17457 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 16235 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
08:03 AM • 16038 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 15976 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
October 15, 07:17 AM • 27827 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 27984 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13591 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
US Shutdown: Senate Fails to Pass Short-Term Funding Resolution for the Eighth Time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

US senators once again failed to pass a short-term budget resolution that would have provided temporary funding for the federal government until November 21. The bill, submitted by the Republican Party, received only 49 out of the 60 necessary votes.

US Shutdown: Senate Fails to Pass Short-Term Funding Resolution for the Eighth Time

The United States Senate failed to pass a short-term resolution on state budget funding. This was reported on Telegram by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Olha Stefanishyna, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Stefanishyna noted, senators voted for the eighth time on a draft short-term budget resolution. This concerns temporary funding for federal government agencies in the absence of budget legislation for the 2026 fiscal year.

This project was submitted by the Republican Party with a validity period until November 21. It was adopted on September 19 of this year in the House of Representatives.

However, this draft resolution received 49 out of 60 necessary votes from senators and was not adopted, Stefanishyna noted.

Recall

The United States government officially announced a shutdown starting October 1 after Congress and the White House failed to reach an agreement on funding. This happened for the first time since 2019, leaving about 750,000 federal employees without pay.

Also, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, representing the Republican Party, stated that he would not negotiate with Democrats regarding the shutdown until they abandon their demands in the healthcare sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

