08:59 AM
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:27 AM
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
Trump's approval among Republicans remains high, but young voters are disappointed - Newsweek

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Donald Trump's support among Republicans remains high, despite a slight decrease since January. At the same time, younger voters who supported him last year have expressed disappointment.

Trump's approval among Republicans remains high, but young voters are disappointed - Newsweek

Support for US President Donald Trump among Republicans continues to remain high – at the same time, younger voters who supported him last November later became disillusioned with him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

Trump's approval rating is key for the Republican Party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

According to YouGov data, 88% of Republicans continue to view Trump positively. This is slightly less than in January, when 94% supported him, but it still indicates that the party's voters remain on his side.

At the same time, a Marist poll showed that 89% of Republicans approve of Trump, compared to 39% of the general electorate. The poll surveyed 1,443 adults from November 10 to 13.

A Quantus Insights poll showed that 84% of Republicans approve of Trump, compared to 43% of the general electorate. The poll was conducted among 1,000 registered voters from November 11 to 12 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

An Emerson College poll showed that Trump has an 88 percent approval rating among his 2024 voters; among the entire electorate, only 41 percent approve of Trump. 1,000 registered voters were surveyed from November 3 to 4.

Recall

American Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her adherence to "conspiracy theories" and dislike of Ukraine, announced that she would resign on January 5, 2026. Her decision came after weeks of public conflict with US President Donald Trump.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Republican Party (United States)
Donald Trump
United States