Trump's approval among Republicans remains high, but young voters are disappointed - Newsweek

Support for US President Donald Trump among Republicans continues to remain high – at the same time, younger voters who supported him last November later became disillusioned with him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Trump's approval rating is key for the Republican Party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

According to YouGov data, 88% of Republicans continue to view Trump positively. This is slightly less than in January, when 94% supported him, but it still indicates that the party's voters remain on his side.

At the same time, a Marist poll showed that 89% of Republicans approve of Trump, compared to 39% of the general electorate. The poll surveyed 1,443 adults from November 10 to 13.

A Quantus Insights poll showed that 84% of Republicans approve of Trump, compared to 43% of the general electorate. The poll was conducted among 1,000 registered voters from November 11 to 12 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

An Emerson College poll showed that Trump has an 88 percent approval rating among his 2024 voters; among the entire electorate, only 41 percent approve of Trump. 1,000 registered voters were surveyed from November 3 to 4.

