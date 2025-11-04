US government shutdown: Bipartisan compromise proposed in House of Representatives to resolve crisis

In the US House of Representatives, a group of Democrats and Republicans presented a compromise proposal. In their opinion, this will help overcome the partisan confrontation that led to the government shutdown, which has lasted for more than a month, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

This initiative was proposed by Don Bacon (Republican, Nebraska), Tom Suozzi (Democrat, New York), Jeff Herd (Republican, Colorado), and Josh Gottheimer (Democrat, New Jersey).

As stated in the publication, it provides for the extension of increased tax credits for insurance premiums under the Affordable Care Act for a period of two years.

In addition, it is planned to gradually introduce income limits for recipients of these benefits. A joint statement by members of the US House of Representatives states that Congress's work has "reached a dead end."

At the same time, Democrats and Republicans can sit down at the table, listen to each other, and find common ground, especially when it comes to reducing the cost of healthcare, the statement adds.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that representatives of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives are concerned about Donald Trump's decision to build a ballroom by demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House. The statement says that Donald Trump "does whatever he wants" by taking advantage of the US shutdown.