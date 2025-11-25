72% of US President Donald Trump's voters believe that Washington should help Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for the aggression of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by The Vandenberg Coalition, reports UNN.

Details

Also, according to sociologists, more than half of the current White House chief's supporters support actions such as exchanging US intelligence with Ukraine or selling Tomahawk missiles to allow Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.

The majority of Trump voters continue to blame Putin for the failure to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, while only 16 percent of respondents support Russia's position that Ukraine should cede territory. - the authors of the survey indicate.

They add that 83% of respondents want to at least maintain American commitments in Europe, including regarding Ukraine and NATO, and only 15 percent want to completely stop supporting Ukraine.

Reference

The survey was conducted from October 22 to 28, 2025, by The Vandenberg Coalition and the Republican Party-owned company TargetPoint. 1216 Trump voters were surveyed regarding their attitudes towards his foreign policy.

Recall

In September, US President Donald Trump's approval rating dropped to 39%, and his disapproval rating reached 57%. This is the lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating of Trump's second term.

"This is a fake": Trump reacted to media polls about his rating