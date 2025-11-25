$42.270.11
November 24, 08:32 PM
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace plan
November 24, 04:43 PM
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

Almost three-quarters of Trump voters support US aid to Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for the war - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1576 views

A poll by The Vandenberg Coalition showed that 72% of Donald Trump voters support aid to Ukraine and holding Russia accountable. The majority also supports intelligence sharing and selling Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Almost three-quarters of Trump voters support US aid to Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for the war - poll

72% of US President Donald Trump's voters believe that Washington should help Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for the aggression of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by The Vandenberg Coalition, reports UNN.

Details

Also, according to sociologists, more than half of the current White House chief's supporters support actions such as exchanging US intelligence with Ukraine or selling Tomahawk missiles to allow Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.

The majority of Trump voters continue to blame Putin for the failure to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, while only 16 percent of respondents support Russia's position that Ukraine should cede territory.

- the authors of the survey indicate.

They add that 83% of respondents want to at least maintain American commitments in Europe, including regarding Ukraine and NATO, and only 15 percent want to completely stop supporting Ukraine.

Reference

The survey was conducted from October 22 to 28, 2025, by The Vandenberg Coalition and the Republican Party-owned company TargetPoint. 1216 Trump voters were surveyed regarding their attitudes towards his foreign policy.

Recall

In September, US President Donald Trump's approval rating dropped to 39%, and his disapproval rating reached 57%. This is the lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating of Trump's second term.

"This is a fake": Trump reacted to media polls about his rating29.04.25, 12:29 • 24748 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Republican Party (United States)
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine