Rubio privately admits Vance is the Republican favorite for 2028 elections - Media

ukenru
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3844 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 11754 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30330 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30845 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35540 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 28407 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 29746 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 29619 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32777 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 70749 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 9712 views
Publications
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3844 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 4844 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30330 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30845 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35540 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Alvin Bragg
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 7082 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13150 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24672 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17772 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21445 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
S-400 missile system

Rubio privately admits Vance is the Republican favorite for 2028 elections - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has privately stated that J.D. Vance is the favorite for the Republican nomination in 2028. Rubio will support Vance if he decides to run.

Rubio privately admits Vance is the Republican favorite for 2028 elections - Media

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is privately telling his confidants that J.D. Vance is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2028 and that he will support the Vice President if he decides to run. This was reported by two sources close to the administration, according to UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As the publication writes, Rubio's private comments are a vivid example of how some Republicans are already playing out the post-Trump succession battle, less than a year after the start of the presidential term.

"Marco has made it clear that J.D. will be the Republican nominee if he wants it," said a person close to the Secretary of State, noting that Rubio has expressed this opinion privately and publicly.

"He will do everything he can to simply support the Vice President in that effort," said a person close to Rubio, who was granted anonymity to speak with the Secretary of State.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly named Vance and Rubio as his two most likely successors, even suggesting last week that they should run on the same ticket. Both men have insisted they are good friends and there is no rivalry between them, even as speculation grows about who might inherit the MAGA mantle.

"No one expects Marco to leave the Cabinet and start throwing shade at the sitting Vice President," said a second person familiar with the dynamics and granted anonymity to discuss this extremely delicate situation. "Besides, they're friends."

A third person close to the White House, granted anonymity to speak candidly, said, "J.D. is expected to be (the nominee) and Rubio is expected to be the Vice President."

It was probably the most famous thing I did: Vance on the dispute with Zelenskyy at the White House29.10.25, 19:56 • 5763 views

Addendum

Vance is the top favorite among those who voted for Trump in 2024, according to a new POLITICO poll conducted October 18-21. Thirty-five percent say he is the person they would most like to see run for president in 2028.

In comparison, only 2 percent named Rubio in response to the open-ended question – a format that tends to favor lawmakers with a well-known name. Sixteen percent said they either didn't know who they would like to see in the 2028 election or no one, while 28 percent said it was Trump.

While a Vance/Rubio pairing could help solidify them as Trump's chosen successors, POLITICO polls show the enormous amount of work they will have to do with voters who don't have a candidate in mind – or prefer the incumbent president for a third term.

The issue of succession is particularly relevant after Tuesday's election results, in which the Republican Party performed poorly, raising widespread concerns that without Trump himself on the ballot, Republicans would not be able to generate enough enthusiasm to win.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Marco Rubio
Republican Party (United States)
White House
Donald Trump