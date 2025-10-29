$42.080.01
It was probably the most famous thing I did: Vance on the dispute with Zelenskyy at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1680 views

According to the US Vice President, a "new page has been turned" after the dispute. In addition, the Trump administration is trying to establish productive relations with both Ukrainians and Russians.

It was probably the most famous thing I did: Vance on the dispute with Zelenskyy at the White House

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the scandal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office was "probably the most famous thing" he had ever done. Vance made this statement in an interview with the New York Post, as reported by UNN.

That was six to eight months ago. We've turned a new page. We're trying to build productive relationships with both the Ukrainians and the Russians because we want to end this conflict, and I believe the president has a very good working relationship—as do I—with all parties involved in the conflict.

- Vance said.

According to him, the confrontation with Zelenskyy in the White House was "probably the most famous thing I've ever done, or perhaps ever will do."

Looking back at that moment, I was frustrated because I felt some rudeness. I think for me, and also, in my opinion, for any foreign leader who comes to the Oval Office, the main thing is to try to respect the rules of the house you're in. If you're going to express disagreement, you can do it in a particularly productive way or an unproductive way.

- Vance added.

Addition

A tense argument erupted during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February in the Oval Office.

"Everyone has problems with war...You have an ocean, the ocean separates you, but you will feel it," Zelenskyy said, after which Trump became agitated and interrupted Zelenskyy.

The conversation escalated.

"Don't tell us what we will feel. We are trying to solve your problem. Don't impose your positions on us. You have no right to dictate to us what we will feel...We will be great, we will be strong, we will be powerful. You are in a very disadvantageous position, you are in inappropriate conditions, you do not have the right cards in your hands. You are showing disrespect to our country," Trump told Zelenskyy.

To which the Ukrainian leader remarked that he did not come to the US to play cards.

US Vice President J.D. Vance joined the argument and addressed Zelenskyy: "You cannot tell us what to do...The President of the United States is trying to save your country."

At the same time, Trump got angry at Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy because he came to the White House not in a suit, but in military attire.

Journalist Brian Glenn, who asked Zelenskyy in February why he wasn't in a suit during his meeting with Trump, apologized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

