Eric Trump showcased American Bitcoin mining farm in Texas
Kyiv • UNN
American Bitcoin co-founder Eric Trump posted a video from a mining farm in Texas. The facility uses American energy to mine Bitcoin and extracts approximately 2% of the world's Bitcoin supply daily.
Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of US President Donald Trump, published a video from the family's mining farm in Texas. He showed how the facility works and talked about its scale. Eric Trump told about this on his Instagram, reports UNN.
Details
In the video, Eric Trump presented the American Bitcoin site, which, according to him, uses American energy to mine cryptocurrency. He noted that the facility houses about 35,000 liquid-cooled servers.
This is a small preview of our facility in Texas, which uses American energy to mine Bitcoin right here on American soil
Eric Trump stated that the farm mines approximately 2% of the world's Bitcoin supply daily. According to him, this equipment "protects the network" and operates every day. He also commented on skepticism about cryptocurrency:
When people say that cryptocurrency is intangible... That's not true, and here's living proof
