08:07 AM • 2880 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 7582 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 7436 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 7952 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 32870 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 64937 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 56969 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51030 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78367 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69774 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Eric Trump showcased American Bitcoin mining farm in Texas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

American Bitcoin co-founder Eric Trump posted a video from a mining farm in Texas. The facility uses American energy to mine Bitcoin and extracts approximately 2% of the world's Bitcoin supply daily.

Eric Trump showcased American Bitcoin mining farm in Texas

Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of US President Donald Trump, published a video from the family's mining farm in Texas. He showed how the facility works and talked about its scale. Eric Trump told about this on his Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

In the video, Eric Trump presented the American Bitcoin site, which, according to him, uses American energy to mine cryptocurrency. He noted that the facility houses about 35,000 liquid-cooled servers.

This is a small preview of our facility in Texas, which uses American energy to mine Bitcoin right here on American soil

- he said.

Eric Trump stated that the farm mines approximately 2% of the world's Bitcoin supply daily. According to him, this equipment "protects the network" and operates every day. He also commented on skepticism about cryptocurrency:

When people say that cryptocurrency is intangible... That's not true, and here's living proof

- he stated.

Recall

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, was elected as a delegate from Florida to the Republican National Convention.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Energy
US Elections
Barron Trump
Bitcoin
Republican Party (United States)
Donald Trump
Texas
United States
Florida