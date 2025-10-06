Rubio named Trump's potential successor in US presidential election

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio named US Vice President J.D. Vance as a potential next Republican presidential candidate in 2028. He said this on Fox News on October 5, writes UNN.

Well, the next Republican nominee, I believe, will be Vice President Vance, if he decides to run, and he's a good friend of mine, and he's doing a great job, and I would say we have a great team, and we're all working for the president. - said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In August, Vance stated his readiness to be president.