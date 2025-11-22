Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation after conflict with Trump

x.com/mtgreenee

In the US, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she would resign on January 5, 2026. Her decision came after weeks of public conflict with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to her statement and NBS News.

Details

In her statement, Greene wrote that she did not want her district to go through "insulting and hateful primaries." She stated: "I am returning to the people I love to live a full life... I will resign, and my last day of work is January 5, 2026."

A week earlier, Trump called Greene "weird" and said he was ready to support any of her rivals. She was previously one of his most loyal allies in Congress, but recently criticized his positions on the "Epstein files," the war in Gaza, and domestic policy.

Greene was elected in 2020. Now the Governor of Georgia will announce special elections in her district.

Greene's resignation complicates the position of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, which currently stands at 219 seats against 213 for Democrats. NBC News reported that she did not warn Speaker Mike Johnson about her decision.

Congressman Thomas Massie supported Greene, writing: "I will miss her incredibly... These four pages express more honesty than most politicians will say in a lifetime."

Democratic Congresswoman Ro Khanna also stated that Greene has a political future and said: "MTG (Marjorie Taylor Greene - ed.) will likely be a formidable candidate in 2028."

Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision became a resonant step in the Republican Party and will intensify the internal struggle for influence in her district. Her resignation will take place against the backdrop of strained relations with Donald Trump and growing disputes within the party.

Recall

The US House of Representatives voted against Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post, with 11 Republicans voting against Johnson.