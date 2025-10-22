$41.740.01
Man drove car into White House gate in Washington: Secret Service reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

In Washington, a man drove his car into a gate near the presidential residence. The incident occurred on the evening of October 21, the driver was arrested, and the car was checked for threats.

Man drove car into White House gate in Washington: Secret Service reveals details

In Washington, a man drove his car into a gate near the residence of the country's president - the White House. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Secret Service.

Details

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred on the evening of October 21. At approximately 10:37 p.m. local time, a man drove his vehicle into a Secret Service vehicle gate located at the corner of 17th Street and East Street, Northwest, in Washington, D.C.

The service added that the driver was arrested and the vehicle was checked for threats. The vehicle was deemed safe.

An investigation into the causes of this incident is ongoing, the Secret Service said. Details about the arrested person, the type of car, or the possible motive for the incident are currently unknown.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the FBI began checking a hunting stand near Palm Beach Airport, which offers a direct view of President Trump's exit from Air Force One.

"A series of bad decisions and bureaucratic shortcomings": Secret Service errors that enabled the assassination attempt on Trump named7/13/25, 8:21 AM • 5020 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
