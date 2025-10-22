Man drove car into White House gate in Washington: Secret Service reveals details

In Washington, a man drove his car into a gate near the residence of the country's president - the White House. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Secret Service.

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred on the evening of October 21. At approximately 10:37 p.m. local time, a man drove his vehicle into a Secret Service vehicle gate located at the corner of 17th Street and East Street, Northwest, in Washington, D.C.

The service added that the driver was arrested and the vehicle was checked for threats. The vehicle was deemed safe.

An investigation into the causes of this incident is ongoing, the Secret Service said. Details about the arrested person, the type of car, or the possible motive for the incident are currently unknown.

