"A series of bad decisions and bureaucratic shortcomings": Secret Service errors that enabled the assassination attempt on Trump named

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, was the result of a series of mistakes by the US Secret Service. This is stated in a report by the US Government Accountability Office, prepared at the request of Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, reports UNN with reference to Independent.

The document notes that the service "failed to take security measures" that could have prevented the assassination attempt.

It points to serious communication problems, as well as a "lack of specific and complete instructions" for agents at the rally - the publication writes.

The authors also indicate that high-ranking Secret Service officials knew about a possible threat to Trump before the rally, but the threat "did not specifically concern the July 13 rally or the shooter," while the service and local law enforcement agencies "were unaware of the threat" due to the "service's isolation practice regarding sharing classified threat information."

The Secret Service's failure on July 13 was the culmination of years of mismanagement and came after the Biden administration rejected requests for increased security to protect President Trump. Americans should be grateful that President Trump survived that day and was ultimately re-elected to restore common sense to our country - said Grassley.

He added that the Secret Service was allocated $1.17 billion as part of the recently passed "big beautiful bill," noting that as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he would work with the service to "fix what is broken."

On July 13, 2024, Donald Trump was shot during his speech at a campaign rally in Butler. At that moment, the former US president and candidate for a new term was hit by a shot - his ear was bleeding.

