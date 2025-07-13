"A series of bad decisions and bureaucratic shortcomings": Secret Service errors that enabled the assassination attempt on Trump named

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 06:07 PM • 20569 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 57353 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 78665 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 74728 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 78188 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 208540 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 207073 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 164552 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107992 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85976 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news
Bad weather in Kharkiv region: one person died, five injuredJuly 12, 11:51 PM • 8104 views
Air India plane crash: preliminary cause of the air disaster named12:48 AM • 6864 views
Tragedy at the water park: child died after falling into the pool01:45 AM • 10979 views
Occupiers want to create a "victory square" in Mariupol: they have already developed a design project for the space02:14 AM • 6208 views
Israeli F-15 miraculously avoided emergency landing during attack on Iran - Media02:42 AM • 4170 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 208541 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 207073 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 190784 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 212390 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 242925 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 74729 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 63491 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 67655 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 106324 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 123487 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

"A series of bad decisions and bureaucratic shortcomings": Secret Service errors that enabled the assassination attempt on Trump named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

A report by the US Government Accountability Office revealed a series of Secret Service errors during the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, 2024. Problems with communication and a lack of instructions were identified, despite knowledge of a possible threat.

"A series of bad decisions and bureaucratic shortcomings": Secret Service errors that enabled the assassination attempt on Trump named

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, was the result of a series of mistakes by the US Secret Service. This is stated in a report by the US Government Accountability Office, prepared at the request of Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, reports UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

The document notes that the service "failed to take security measures" that could have prevented the assassination attempt.

It points to serious communication problems, as well as a "lack of specific and complete instructions" for agents at the rally

- the publication writes.

The authors also indicate that high-ranking Secret Service officials knew about a possible threat to Trump before the rally, but the threat "did not specifically concern the July 13 rally or the shooter," while the service and local law enforcement agencies "were unaware of the threat" due to the "service's isolation practice regarding sharing classified threat information."

The Secret Service's failure on July 13 was the culmination of years of mismanagement and came after the Biden administration rejected requests for increased security to protect President Trump. Americans should be grateful that President Trump survived that day and was ultimately re-elected to restore common sense to our country

- said Grassley.

He added that the Secret Service was allocated $1.17 billion as part of the recently passed "big beautiful bill," noting that as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he would work with the service to "fix what is broken."

Recall

On July 13, 2024, Donald Trump was shot during his speech at a campaign rally in Butler. At that moment, the former US president and candidate for a new term was hit by a shot - his ear was bleeding.

In the White House, Obama's portrait was replaced with Trump's painting after the assassination attempt12.04.25, 11:57 • 5058 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Secret Service
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9