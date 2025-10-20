FBI investigates potential security threat to Donald Trump near airport - NBC News

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is detecting a potential security threat to US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

Recently, the US Secret Service discovered a suspicious hunting stand near Palm Beach International Airport. From there, there is a direct view of the spot where President Donald Trump exits Air Force One.

The FBI is currently investigating this discovery, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

A senior official familiar with the investigation said Air Force One does not usually land in that area, but will be there due to recent construction. This site has been used in the past.

Recall

On July 13, 2024, Donald Trump was shot during his speech at a campaign rally in Butler. At that moment, the former US president and contender for a new term was hit by a shot - his ear was bleeding.

