Trump went to Britain: details of the trip and meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

US President Donald Trump went to Great Britain on his second state visit, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. He noted that the meeting with King Charles will take place at Windsor Castle, not Buckingham Palace.

Trump went to Britain: details of the trip and meetings

US President Donald Trump has departed for the United Kingdom on his second state visit. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Trump boarded Air Force One and departed for the United Kingdom on his second state visit.

The US President boarded the plane with First Lady Melania Trump, who is accompanying him on the trip.

The flight between Washington and London takes about seven hours.

Before his departure, Trump praised King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer while speaking to reporters at the White House.

He claims the King is "his friend" and that it's "the first time in history that someone has been honored twice" with a state visit.

"So it was a great honor," he adds, saying the visit is taking place at Windsor, not Buckingham Palace.

"I don't want to say one option is better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the best option," Trump said.

Trump noted that the UK government wants to "improve the trade deal" and stated that "we made a deal, and it's a great deal."

The US President also noted that his visit is "primarily" aimed at meeting the King and Queen, adding: "They are my old friends, long before he became King… I think he represents the country wonderfully, I've watched, he's such an elegant gentleman."

Addition

Politico reported that the US and UK, ahead of Trump's visit to London, resumed negotiations on tariffs on steel and aluminum exports. These negotiations are politically sensitive for the ruling Labour Party in the UK.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be able to have a very specific discussion with United States President Donald Trump regarding US security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukraine wants a document supported by America and all European partners.

Anna Murashko

