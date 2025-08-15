US President Donald Trump arrived in Alaska ahead of a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN.

Details

Donald Trump's plane landed around 9:20 PM Kyiv time at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Alaska. Trump flew aboard Air Force One.

The US President arrived earlier than Vladimir Putin.

Recall

The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.

Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the negotiations in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

Political scientist Oleg Lisny believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.