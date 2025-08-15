$41.450.06
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 117915 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 70373 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 117564 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 51467 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 78825 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104533 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60405 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 232131 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 208539 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Trump arrived in Alaska before meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Donald Trump landed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The US President arrived earlier than Vladimir Putin.

Trump arrived in Alaska before meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump arrived in Alaska ahead of a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN

Details

Donald Trump's plane landed around 9:20 PM Kyiv time at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Alaska. Trump flew aboard Air Force One.

The US President arrived earlier than Vladimir Putin.

Recall

 The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.  

Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the negotiations in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

Political scientist Oleg Lisny believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Air Force One
Donald Trump