"Putin is trying to prepare the ground for a deal": Trump commented on Russian strikes on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to attack Ukraine to "prepare the ground" for a deal. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

During a flight to Alaska, Trump spoke with journalists who were with him aboard Air Force One. He stated that Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine, in Putin's opinion, only strengthens him.

At the same time, Trump stated that he would tell the Russian dictator about this, "but later."

"I think they're trying to make a deal. He's trying to prepare the ground. In his opinion, this helps him make a better deal - if they can continue to kill. Maybe it's just his nature, his genes. But he believes it makes him stronger in negotiations. I think it hurts him, but I'll talk to him about it later," - said the US President.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Putin and Trump exited their planes and shook hands after landing in Alaska.

We also reported that the Russian dictator ignored questions from American journalists regarding the killings of Ukrainian citizens.