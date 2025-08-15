"Putin is trying to prepare the ground for a deal": Trump commented on Russian strikes on Ukraine

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
08:15 PM • 1598 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 1314 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 5320 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 12428 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 86559 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 136664 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 79776 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132430 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55125 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80763 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0.8m/s
66%
754mm
Popular news
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 35486 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM • 88653 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 29037 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhoto03:36 PM • 10956 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 9924 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 136656 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 125026 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132425 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 152784 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 239317 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Alaska
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 98489 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 181114 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128047 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 143352 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 190567 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Oil

"Putin is trying to prepare the ground for a deal": Trump commented on Russian strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin continues to attack Ukraine to prepare the ground for a deal. According to Trump, Putin believes that further aggression strengthens his position in negotiations.

"Putin is trying to prepare the ground for a deal": Trump commented on Russian strikes on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to attack Ukraine to "prepare the ground" for a deal. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

During a flight to Alaska, Trump spoke with journalists who were with him aboard Air Force One. He stated that Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine, in Putin's opinion, only strengthens him.

At the same time, Trump stated that he would tell the Russian dictator about this, "but later."

"I think they're trying to make a deal. He's trying to prepare the ground. In his opinion, this helps him make a better deal - if they can continue to kill. Maybe it's just his nature, his genes. But he believes it makes him stronger in negotiations. I think it hurts him, but I'll talk to him about it later,"

- said the US President.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Putin and Trump exited their planes and shook hands after landing in Alaska.

We also reported that the Russian dictator ignored questions from American journalists regarding the killings of Ukrainian citizens.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Air Force One
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine