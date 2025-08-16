$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:06 PM • 5592 views
Trump and Putin leave Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Putin and Trump leave Alaska after talks. Trump canceled lunch with the Russian delegation.

Trump and Putin leave Alaska

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin leaves Alaska to return to the Russian Federation. President Donald Trump returns to Washington. UNN reports this with reference to Sky News.

Details

Putin returned to the airport after talks with Donald Trump. He climbed the stairs of his plane and is ready to return to Russia.

Trump also boarded Air Force One to return to Washington. He arrived at the airport just minutes after the Russian president boarded his plane to depart from Anchorage, Alaska.

Addition

Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they "could not find full understanding, there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine yet."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

Putin also stated that the agreements with Trump will be a starting point for business relations with the United States. In addition, Putin invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow following the meeting in Alaska.

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska has concluded. The planned lunch between the American and Russian delegations was canceled.

Anna Murashko

