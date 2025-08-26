Expert named one of the major barriers to multiple citizenship

There are many Ukrainians abroad who may wait to obtain multiple citizenship until the mobilization is completed, as this will create difficulties for leaving Ukraine.

This was stated by Pavlo Grod, President of the Ukrainian World Congress, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Grod spoke about the challenges of implementing multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

I will be frank, and this is a delicate issue. This concerns military service. There are many Ukrainians who may wait to obtain multiple citizenship until there is no mobilization. Because frankly, even I, born in Canada, accepting Ukrainian citizenship today is difficult, because it will be difficult for me to leave Ukraine. These are the reasons that are a bit problematic today, but I think that over time this will be corrected. But this is perhaps one of the biggest barriers for many regarding multiple citizenship. - Grod said.

He also commented on expectations regarding the number of citizens who are representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora and are ready to obtain multiple citizenship.

I think there will be many of them. As soon as the law was announced, SMS messages flew to me, my phone was on fire. People are asking how to do it. There are also those who already have Ukrainian citizenship and they are already determined. There are millions of Ukrainians who live abroad, have a Ukrainian passport and lived in a "gray zone". Now it is clear that they are allowed to have foreign citizenship and be full-fledged citizens of Ukraine. I think this will open up opportunities for millions of Ukrainians. - Grod said.

Add

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada numbers over 1.3 million people.

Addition In July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship.

Zelenskyy stated that thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will be able to create more real legal grounds for the unity of the entire great Ukrainian people - millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other nations who have linked their fate with Ukraine. Also in July, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can already begin determining the first partner countries for multiple citizenship.

Among the main provisions of the law on multiple citizenship for citizens of Ukraine:

legalization in case of already existing foreign citizenship, except for the citizenship of the aggressor country;

official right to obtain foreign citizenship without renouncing one's own, if the country is included in the list determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The law on multiple citizenship adopted by the parliament provides for mandatory knowledge of the Ukrainian language at a level not lower than B1 for all those wishing to become citizens of Ukraine.