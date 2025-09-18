Trump's plane nearly collided with passenger flight over New York while traveling to London - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump's plane nearly collided with a passenger flight over New York while the White House chief was flying to London. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a Spirit Airlines plane in the sky over New York came too close to Air Force One, which Trump was flying to Great Britain.

The air traffic controller noticed that their altitudes were similar and their flight paths coincided. He tried to warn Spirit pilots about the need to change course. Although the distance between the planes remained safe – several miles, the situation attracted attention on social networks. The recording of radio exchange between the controller and the pilots went viral on social networks - the article says.

It is indicated that the audio clearly shows the dispatcher sharply ordering: "Spirit 1300, turn right 20 degrees. Immediately!". The crew then followed the command.

Traffic is to your left at six or eight miles. 747. I'm sure you see who it is. Be careful! Put away your iPad! - added the dispatcher.

