September 17, 07:21 PM • 19980 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 28909 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 24702 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 24732 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 29515 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 37606 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 40863 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 39867 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 111746 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 128170 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Trump's plane nearly collided with passenger flight over New York while traveling to London - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

US President Donald Trump's plane, Air Force One, nearly collided with a Spirit Airlines plane over New York while flying to London. An air traffic controller noticed similar altitudes and flight paths, leading to an urgent warning to Spirit pilots.

Trump's plane nearly collided with passenger flight over New York while traveling to London - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump's plane nearly collided with a passenger flight over New York while the White House chief was flying to London. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a Spirit Airlines plane in the sky over New York came too close to Air Force One, which Trump was flying to Great Britain.

The air traffic controller noticed that their altitudes were similar and their flight paths coincided. He tried to warn Spirit pilots about the need to change course. Although the distance between the planes remained safe – several miles, the situation attracted attention on social networks. The recording of radio exchange between the controller and the pilots went viral on social networks

- the article says.

It is indicated that the audio clearly shows the dispatcher sharply ordering: "Spirit 1300, turn right 20 degrees. Immediately!". The crew then followed the command.

Traffic is to your left at six or eight miles. 747. I'm sure you see who it is. Be careful! Put away your iPad!

- added the dispatcher.

Recall

US President Donald Trump violated royal protocol several times upon arrival at Windsor Castle. In particular, during the handshake, Trump raised his left hand, touching Prince William. He then patted King Charles III on the back, after which he overtook him and walked forward with a guard.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

