07:21 PM • 7822 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
05:46 PM • 13225 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 16007 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 16484 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 22619 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 35079 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 39542 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38956 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 106392 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 123337 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Coincidence? British King Camilla's wife and US First Lady chose dresses in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the banquet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The wife of King Charles III of Great Britain, Camilla, and the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, appeared in blue and yellow dresses, respectively, at a state banquet at Windsor Castle. The royal family published a corresponding photo on the X social network.

Coincidence? British King Camilla's wife and US First Lady chose dresses in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the banquet

The wife of King Charles III of Great Britain, Camilla, and the First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump, chose dresses in the colors of the Ukrainian flag during a state banquet at Windsor Castle. The corresponding photo was published by the royal family on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, Queen Camilla wore a restrained blue dress, which she complemented with an exquisite necklace and brooch. In turn, the wife of the US President chose a yellow dress. She added a light belt to it.

This evening, the King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a state banquet held in their honor at Windsor Castle.

- the post says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump violated royal protocol several times upon his arrival at Windsor Castle. In particular, during the handshake, Trump raised his left hand, touching Prince William. He then patted King Charles III on the back, after which he overtook him and walked ahead with a guardsman.

King Charles III called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Trump

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Queen Camilla
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States