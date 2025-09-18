Coincidence? British King Camilla's wife and US First Lady chose dresses in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the banquet

The wife of King Charles III of Great Britain, Camilla, and the First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump, chose dresses in the colors of the Ukrainian flag during a state banquet at Windsor Castle. The corresponding photo was published by the royal family on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, Queen Camilla wore a restrained blue dress, which she complemented with an exquisite necklace and brooch. In turn, the wife of the US President chose a yellow dress. She added a light belt to it.

This evening, the King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a state banquet held in their honor at Windsor Castle. - the post says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump violated royal protocol several times upon his arrival at Windsor Castle. In particular, during the handshake, Trump raised his left hand, touching Prince William. He then patted King Charles III on the back, after which he overtook him and walked ahead with a guardsman.

King Charles III called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Trump