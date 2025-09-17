$41.180.06
King Charles III called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

King Charles III of Great Britain called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Donald Trump. He emphasized the unity of allies against tyranny in Europe.

King Charles III called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Trump

King Charles III of Great Britain called for support for Ukraine during a banquet for US President Donald Trump. This is reported by the BBC, informs UNN.

Details

"Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies are uniting in support of Ukraine to deter aggression," Charles III said.

The head of the White House nodded in response to his words.

It is indicated that the key message of the monarch's speech was the deep ties between the US and Great Britain.

Our people have fought and died together for the values that matter to us

- said the king.

He praised "the President's personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most complex conflicts."

"Concluding his speech, King Charles said that, "renewing" today the connection between Great Britain and the United States, "we do so with unwavering confidence in our friendship and our shared commitment to independence and freedom." Finally, he proposed a toast to Trump and Melania, "and to the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States of America," 0 the publication writes.

Recall

At the banquet of the King of Great Britain for US President Donald Trump, guests will be served three dishes, including panna cotta, chicken ballotine, and vanilla bomb. Among the drinks are vintage 1945 port wine and a new cocktail "Transatlantic Whiskey Sour", created especially for the occasion.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

