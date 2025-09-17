$41.180.06
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 11215 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 12661 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 19385 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 33374 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 38744 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38398 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 103818 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 121019 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53877 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe06:36 PM • 1972 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment05:52 PM • 3788 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 3550 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 40388 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 45566 views
Trump violated royal protocol several times upon arrival at Windsor Castle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

US President Donald Trump and Melania arrived at Windsor Castle, where they were met by Prince William and Kate. Trump violated royal protocol by touching William's hand and patting the king on the back.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Windsor Castle, where they were met by Prince William and Kate. Already during the handshake, Trump raised his left hand, touching William's arm - a gesture that experts consider a violation of royal protocol, writes UNN with reference to Express.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, met the Trumps in the castle garden. Donald Trump shook Prince William's hand, and although this is in line with royal protocol, the American leader then raised his left hand to touch William at the end of the handshake.

As the publication notes, Trump, and other US presidents, have already violated royal protocol in this way, and royal family experts told Express that "it is unlikely that the family will be offended by this gesture."

However, Trump did not stop there: during his visit to Windsor, he patted the King on the back, and then overtook him and walked ahead with a guardsman. Both of these gestures are not permissible under royal protocol.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Prince and Princess William and Kate had a short private meeting with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during the day.

The British Royal Family and US President Donald Trump are set to officially exchange gifts after a joint dinner.

The King and Queen will present the US President with a custom-made, hand-bound leather volume commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. He will also receive a Union flag that flew over Buckingham Palace on the day of his second inauguration in January 2025.

In addition, the British monarchs will present the First Lady with a silver and enamel bowl handcrafted by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy, and a personalized Anya Hindmarch handbag. The US President and First Lady will also receive a silver photo frame engraved with their joint cipher as a gift.

Trump, in turn, will present the King with a replica of President Eisenhower's sword as a "reminder of the historic partnership that was crucial to winning World War II." The Queen will be presented with a vintage Tiffany & Co brooch made of 18-karat gold, diamonds, and rubies.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States