Trump violated royal protocol several times upon arrival at Windsor Castle

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Windsor Castle, where they were met by Prince William and Kate. Already during the handshake, Trump raised his left hand, touching William's arm - a gesture that experts consider a violation of royal protocol, writes UNN with reference to Express.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, met the Trumps in the castle garden. Donald Trump shook Prince William's hand, and although this is in line with royal protocol, the American leader then raised his left hand to touch William at the end of the handshake.

As the publication notes, Trump, and other US presidents, have already violated royal protocol in this way, and royal family experts told Express that "it is unlikely that the family will be offended by this gesture."

However, Trump did not stop there: during his visit to Windsor, he patted the King on the back, and then overtook him and walked ahead with a guardsman. Both of these gestures are not permissible under royal protocol.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Prince and Princess William and Kate had a short private meeting with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during the day.

The British Royal Family and US President Donald Trump are set to officially exchange gifts after a joint dinner.

The King and Queen will present the US President with a custom-made, hand-bound leather volume commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. He will also receive a Union flag that flew over Buckingham Palace on the day of his second inauguration in January 2025.

In addition, the British monarchs will present the First Lady with a silver and enamel bowl handcrafted by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy, and a personalized Anya Hindmarch handbag. The US President and First Lady will also receive a silver photo frame engraved with their joint cipher as a gift.

Trump, in turn, will present the King with a replica of President Eisenhower's sword as a "reminder of the historic partnership that was crucial to winning World War II." The Queen will be presented with a vintage Tiffany & Co brooch made of 18-karat gold, diamonds, and rubies.